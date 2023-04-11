Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS row: Cornered BMC to let experts decide after inspection

Civic body says it will get its technical advisory committee to conduct final structural inspection of society’s 13 wings

Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS has 13 buildings with 208 flats. Pic/Anurag Ahire

With two structural audits of 13 buildings at Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS delivering contradicting reports, the BMC will approach the technical advisory committee, which will conduct a final inspection, civic officials said on Monday. The committee’s report will ascertain whether the Malad West society needs repairs or immediate demolition.

The technical advisory committee (TAC) consists of independent and civic experts (engineers, etc, in this case). The BMC decided to ask the TAC to examine the buildings’ structural strength after mid-day reported several society members’ allegation that a section of the managing committee along with a builder got the local civic office to issue demolition notice in February.

Society members who are against the demolition of Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS in Malad West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

mid-day on Monday reported a section of society members’ objection to the civic body’s C1 notice ordering immediate evacuation and demolition, based on its own audit that declared the buildings dilapidated.

An independent audit by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), following the chief minister’s intervention, found the society only needs repairs that would add 10 more years to its life. The 13 wings combined have 208 flats, and owners of 130 flats had opposed the demolition order and approached VJTI.

Hours after mid-day newspapers with the report hit the newsstand, a group of 10 women from the society, who had vacated their flats, rushed to the P North ward office of the BMC.

They met the assistant commissioner and the discussions went on for about 20-30 minutes, a civic official told mid-day on the condition of anonymity. “At the meeting, a section of aggrieved society members cited the VJTI report and questioned why BMC made them vacate their flats,” the official added.

“The BMC administration explained to the society members that since two different agencies had conducted structural audits and the reports were contradicting each other, the case now needs to be referred to the TAC. The TAC will conduct its own inspection and submit the report, which will be considered final. Accordingly, further proceedings will be decided,” the civic official added.

The 130 society members had also planned to approach the TAC and also court, if needed.

