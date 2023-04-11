Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS row Cornered BMC to let experts decide after inspection

Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS row: Cornered BMC to let experts decide after inspection

Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Civic body says it will get its technical advisory committee to conduct final structural inspection of society’s 13 wings

Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS row: Cornered BMC to let experts decide after inspection

Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS has 13 buildings with 208 flats. Pic/Anurag Ahire


With two structural audits of 13 buildings at Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS delivering contradicting reports, the BMC will approach the technical advisory committee, which will conduct a final inspection, civic officials said on Monday. The committee’s report will ascertain whether the Malad West society needs repairs or immediate demolition.


The technical advisory committee (TAC) consists of independent and civic experts (engineers, etc, in this case). The BMC decided to ask the TAC to examine the buildings’ structural strength after mid-day reported several society members’ allegation that a section of the managing committee along with a builder got the local civic office to issue demolition notice in February.



Society members who are against the demolition of Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS in Malad West. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE Society members who are against the demolition of Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS in Malad West. Pic/Anurag Ahire


mid-day on Monday reported a section of society members’ objection to the civic body’s C1 notice ordering immediate evacuation and demolition, based on its own audit that declared the buildings dilapidated.

An independent audit by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), following the chief minister’s intervention, found the society only needs repairs that would add 10 more years to its life. The 13 wings combined have 208 flats, and owners of 130 flats had opposed the demolition order and approached VJTI.
Hours after mid-day newspapers with the report hit the newsstand, a group of 10 women from the society, who had vacated their flats, rushed to the P North ward office of the BMC.

Also read: Mumbai: Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents

They met the assistant commissioner and the discussions went on for about 20-30 minutes, a civic official told mid-day on the condition of anonymity. “At the meeting, a section of aggrieved society members cited the VJTI report and questioned why BMC made them vacate their flats,” the official added.

“The BMC administration explained to the society members that since two different agencies had conducted structural audits and the reports were contradicting each other, the case now needs to be referred to the TAC. The TAC will conduct its own inspection and submit the report, which will be considered final. Accordingly, further proceedings will be decided,” the civic official added.

The 130 society members had also planned to approach the TAC and also court, if needed. 

130
No. of flat owners opposing BMC’s demolition notice

208
No. of flats in Ujjwal Nandadeep CHS

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news news malad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK