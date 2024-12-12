Breaking News
Malad Woman dies in house collapse

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Her husband and son were injured in the incident; the two-storey house was built 20 years ago

A ground plus one storey house collapsed at Sonabai Chawl in Chincholi Bunder

A 46-year-old woman died in a house collapse in the Ram Nagar area in Malad West while her husband and son were injured and are being treated at a private hospital, people in the know of the matter said. The incident took place on Wednesday. According to a report from the state disaster management, a ground plus one house collapsed at Sonabai Chawl Ram Nagar, Chincholi Bunder, in Malad West.


The deceased woman has been identified as Pooja Mandalkar. Her husband, Prashant Mandalkar, 50, and Prashant Mandalkar, sustained minor injuries, said the report. According to a BMC official, the structure was load-bearing, which was constructed 20 years ago and was on the verge of collapsing. He said that there is a possibility that the iron beams were worn out. 


The official said that while some parts of the house had already begun to collapse, the woman came to the balcony when the full structure collapsed and she was buried. “The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared Pooja brought dead,” the official added.


