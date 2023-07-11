Breaking News
Malaria cases on the rise in Mumbai

Updated on: 11 July,2023 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The BMC reported 156 malaria cases in the first week of July this year, according to data shared by the civic body

The press release shared by the BMC also stated that 474 cases related to gastroenteritis, 34 cases of H1N1, 29 leptospirosis cases, and 91 dengue cases were also reported across the city. 


Steps taken by BMC


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up the initiative to register all monsoon-related illness cases this year.

According to the BMC release, the number of patients registered in 2023 is higher. The BMC claimed that the increase in cases registration is mainly because the registration centers across BMC wards have increased from 22 to 880. The centers also include civic-run hospitals, additional private laboratories, and private hospitals.

This month, BMC conducted a door-to-door fever survey and search for high-risk areas and an awareness campaign among citizens.

So far, 4,98,750 houses across the city were surveyed through house visits to check on monsoon-related illnesses.
 
In order to control the malaria cases, 6,957 houses were surveyed by the BMC, and 605 detections and eradication of Anopheles mosquitoes were done.

 

