Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane has launched 'Malhar certification' to identify meat shops run exclusively by Hindu traders, claiming it will ensure no adulteration and promote financial empowerment within the community

File Pic

Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitish Rane has launched the 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders, a move aimed at identifying mutton shops run exclusively by members of the Hindu community.

According to ANI, Rane stated that this certification would ensure access to "rightful mutton shops" that adhere to specific community-based standards, promising a "100 per cent Hindu community" ownership and the absence of adulteration.

Taking to social media platform X, Rane announced the initiative, saying, "Today, we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. https://malharcertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

He further elaborated that the certification would provide clarity for consumers seeking to purchase meat from Hindu traders. "Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops, where both the business and the sellers will be from the Hindu community. There will be no adulteration in the mutton sold," ANI quoted Rane as saying.

Rane has urged people to support the initiative by prioritising purchases from certified shops while avoiding those without the Malhar Certification. He asserted that this effort would contribute to the financial empowerment of Hindu youth.

"I appeal to you to use Malhar Certification as much as possible and, in fact, to refrain from buying mutton from places where Malhar Certification is not available. These efforts will definitely lead to financial empowerment among Hindu youth," Rane stated on X.

ANI reports that the certification drive has sparked discussions, with some critics raising concerns over its potential communal implications. However, supporters claim it is a step towards strengthening the economic stability of the Hindu business community in the meat trade sector.

Meanwhile, on March 10, Rane also reacted to remarks made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray regarding the cleanliness of the River Ganga. Thackeray had questioned the state's inability to maintain clean rivers despite their cultural and religious significance.

Responding to Thackeray’s statements, Rane defended the efforts of the central government, particularly the 'Namami Gange' mission led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to ANI, he criticised Thackeray for having "incomplete information" on the initiative and accused him of disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments.

"Raj Sahib has incomplete information about the cleanliness drive—Namami Gange—under PM Modi’s leadership. No one has the right to insult the Hindu religion. I have never seen him question the sacrifice of goats during Bakr-Eid," Rane told ANI.

The launch of Malhar Certification has added to the ongoing political discourse in Maharashtra, with various political leaders offering differing opinions on its intent and impact. As per ANI, the certification drive is expected to roll out across the state in the coming months, with further guidelines likely to be issued regarding its implementation and adherence.

(With inputs from ANI)