Sena (UBT) to teach BJP minister Nitesh Rane a lesson, says Vinayak Raut

Updated on: 24 February,2025 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut criticised BJP minister Nitesh Rane for stating that opposition supporters would not receive development funds. Raut accused Rane of misusing power and vowed to take action.

Sena (UBT) to teach BJP minister Nitesh Rane a lesson, says Vinayak Raut

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has strongly criticised Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane over his recent remarks, stating that his party will ensure Rane is "taught a lesson." The statement comes in response to Rane’s controversial comment that supporters of the Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties would not receive any development funds for their areas.


As per PTI, Raut accused Rane of being blinded by power and reminded him of his duty to remain impartial while serving in office. "Power has gone into Rane's head. He has taken the oath of office to serve the people fairly and without bias. We will soon teach him a lesson," Raut told reporters on Sunday evening.


Both Rane and Raut hail from the Konkan region, where political rivalries between the BJP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have intensified in recent years.


PTI reports that Rane, while addressing a BJP workers' gathering in Sindhudurg district earlier this month, urged MVA supporters to switch allegiances if they wanted development in their constituencies.

"Many MVA workers have already joined the BJP, and I encourage those who are left to do the same. Only (ruling) Mahayuti workers will receive funds.

If a village has a sarpanch or any other office-bearer from an MVA party, they will not receive even a single rupee," Rane had stated.

The remarks sparked outrage among opposition leaders, who accused Rane of disregarding his constitutional responsibilities.

The MVA, which comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), condemned the statement, questioning whether the minister had forgotten his oath of office.

According to PTI, Raut’s warning reflects the growing political tensions in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stressed that development funds should not be used as a tool for political coercion and vowed to take action against Rane’s approach.

(With inputs from PTI) 

