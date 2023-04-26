Breaking News
Man booked for 'objectionable' social media post on ex-Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

Updated on: 26 April,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A case was registered against the man, a resident of Thane city, under section 294 (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act

An FIR has been registered in Thane against a man for allegedly posting derogatory content on social media against Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad, an official said on Wednesday.


A case was registered against the man, a resident of Thane city, under section 294 (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.



The objectionable tweets were flagged by the office of Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister.

No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

