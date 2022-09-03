Breaking News
Man found hanging in Thane flat cops quiz roommate

Man found hanging in Thane flat; cops quiz roommate

Updated on: 03 September,2022 01:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Police have not found any suicide note and are questioning the roommate of the deceased Jaiswal, who was found hanging on Friday night



Representative Pic


A 41-year-old man from Thane was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Majiwada area, reported PTI.


Police told PTI that the deceased has been identified as Ajaykumar Jaiswal.

An official said that police have not found any suicide note and are questioning the roommate of the deceased Jaiswal, who was found hanging on Friday night.

A case of accidental death was registered.

(With inputs from PTI)

