Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Updated on: 03 September,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased, identified as Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8 pm, Avinash Sawant

Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Representative Pic


Amid Ganeshotsav, a 7-year-old boy from Rabodi in Thane drowned on Friday night in an artificial lake made for Ganpati idol immersions, reported PTI.


The incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased, identified as Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8 pm, Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, told PTI.

The body has been fished out and the Rabodi police are probing the incident, he added. 


(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK