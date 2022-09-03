Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

The incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased, identified as Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8 pm, Avinash Sawant

Representative Pic

Amid Ganeshotsav, a 7-year-old boy from Rabodi in Thane drowned on Friday night in an artificial lake made for Ganpati idol immersions, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased, identified as Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8 pm, Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, told PTI.

The body has been fished out and the Rabodi police are probing the incident, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

