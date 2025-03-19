Breaking News
Man held for ‘abandoning partner after heart attack during sex’

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Cops book accused for fleeing the scene without getting medical help for the deceased, and for stealing his mobile phone

The accused is a resident of Borivli and worked as an office boy. Representation Pic/istock

The LT Marg Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly robbing the house of a 54-year-old building owner and being responsible for his death. The deceased was a resident of Hanuman Lane in the Kalbadevi area. On February 16, his body was discovered in a decomposed state under suspicious circumstances inside his home.
 
Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was the owner of a building and had rented out multiple flats. He lived alone and sustained himself through rental income. During a search of the house and inquiries with neighbours, police learned that the deceased was unmarried and lived alone. Two of his mobile phones were missing from the house. The body was sent for an autopsy, and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.


Police tracked down the suspect on Monday. Representation pic
As part of the investigation, police collected the deceased’s mobile number from neighbours and tenants. Last week, they traced one of the missing mobile phones to a buyer who informed them about the person who sold it. Acting on this lead, police tracked down the suspect on Monday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.


According to police sources, the deceased was homosexual and was engaged in sexual activities with the accused. On February 14, while being intimate with the accused, the victim suddenly fainted and became unconscious. Panicked, the accused fled the scene without seeking medical help.

“The accused left the deceased to die in an unconscious state when he needed immediate medical attention. His negligence resulted in the victim’s death. He has confessed to the crime and has been booked and arrested,” said an officer.

‘The accused, who worked as an office boy in the area and resided in Borivli East, had come into contact with the deceased a couple of months before the incident. The accused was arrested last evening with the help of the detection team and was produced before the court. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

