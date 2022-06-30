Mumbai: Part of building collapses in Kalbadevi, no casualties reported

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm

The officials have stated it to be Level-1 incident. Pic/Atul Kamble

A side portion of a vacated ground-plus-four-storey building collapsed in Badam Wadi, Kalbadevi road, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No casualties were reported due to the collapse.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm. The officials have stated it to be Level-1 incident.

"The structure collapsed while repairing work was going on in the building," BMC official said.

Further details are awaited.