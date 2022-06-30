Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2022 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm

Mumbai: Part of building collapses in Kalbadevi, no casualties reported

The officials have stated it to be Level-1 incident. Pic/Atul Kamble


A side portion of a vacated ground-plus-four-storey building collapsed in Badam Wadi, Kalbadevi road, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No casualties were reported due to the collapse.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm. The officials have stated it to be Level-1 incident.




"The structure collapsed while repairing work was going on in the building," BMC official said.

Further details are awaited.

