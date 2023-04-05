Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man held for motorbike thefts in Thane three vehicles seized

Man held for motorbike thefts in Thane; three vehicles seized

Updated on: 05 April,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Following a number of complaints of motorbike thefts in Mumbra township, the Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) worked on various leads including CCTV footage and intelligence and technical inputs, senior police inspector Maloji Shinde said

Man held for motorbike thefts in Thane; three vehicles seized

Representative Image


Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stealing motorbikes in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized three vehicles from him, an official said on Wednesday.


Following a number of complaints of motorbike thefts in Mumbra township, the Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) worked on various leads including CCTV footage and intelligence and technical inputs, senior police inspector Maloji Shinde said.



Also Read: Woman out on morning walk in Thane hit by speeding car


In a CCTV footage, a man was seeing going away with a vehicle and was identified.

A team of women AEC personnel carried out an inspection and nabbed the accused, Rizwan Ismail Shaikh, a resident of Charni Pada in Kausa area of Mumbra, on Monday evening, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that he was involved in three cases of motorbike thefts in Mumbra area. All the three stolen vehicles were recovered from him, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra mumbra thane crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK