Woman out on morning walk in Thane hit by speeding car

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Woman suffered multiple fractures, search on for motorist

Woman out on morning walk in Thane hit by speeding car

Representative Image


A 42-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures after a speeding car hit her when she was out on morning walk in Thane city, a police officer said on Tuesday.


The incident took place on Monday, a fortnight after a tech firm CEO died after being hit by a speeding car during her morning walk in Worli. Neelam Patwardhan, a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, was out for walk at around 6.30 am on Monday when a car hit her at the Yeoor Hills gate, a police officer from Vartak Nagar police  station said.



Also Read: Maha: Four beat up policeman in Bhiwandi after he objects video recording of woman complainant


The woman suffered multiple fractures in her leg. She was rushed to a hospital and was undergoing treatment, he said. Search was on for the driver whose vehicle has been identified, the police officer said. A case was registered against the driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said. Last month, 57-year-old jogger Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, a tech firm CEO, was killed after a speeding car hit her during a morning walk on the Worli sea-face promenade.

