Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools

As the countdown to the Ayodhya temple inauguration has commenced, guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha demanded that students in BMC schools organise events on the topic of Lord Shree Rama. Former group leader of Samajwadi Party in the BMC, MLA Rais Shaikh has opposed this demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22, 2024. Lodha wrote a letter on Friday to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and demanded that BMC conduct a competition of story writing, essay writing, drawing and singing on Lord Shree Rama. “Lord Rama represents Indian culture and students need to be aware of our culture,” Lodha said. He also claimed that municipal commissioner Chahal accepted this demand and will soon issue an order about the competitions, Lodha said.

Former group leader of Samajwadi Party (SP) in BMC, MLA of Bhiwandi Rais Shaikh opposed this idea on the grounds that it was an attempt at saffronising the education system in BMC schools. Shaikh wrote to the civic chief and demanded that such competitions not be organised in civic schools. “In my experience of 10 years as a corporator, there were a few occasions when such demands were made.

However, during the discussions in the BMC General Body these were rejected. This kind of competition is against our Constitution as students of all religions are studying in civic schools,” Shaikh said. Responding to the allegations, Lodha told mid-day that this competition is not compulsory. “Only those who want to participate may do it. No one will be forced,” Lodha said.