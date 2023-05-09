Manipur violence: Maharashtra students from Manipur arrive at Mumbai airport in special flight

On Sunday, CM Shinde interacted with stranded students from the state of Manipur

Students from Maharashtra who were stuck in the violence-hit areas of the north-eastern state of Manipur have been brought back to Mumbai by a special flight on Monday.

The students left Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

After landing safely in Mumbai, the students looked visibly relieved and even posed for photographs with each other.

While talking to ANI, a student Rohit who was stuck in Manipur said, "We want to thank Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The situation in Manipur was pretty bad, the internet was shut and there were firing."

One of the stranded students who were brought back to Mumbai from Manipur tells about the situation in the northeastern state when violence spiralled out of control a few days ago.

Another student said, "Suddenly attacks started happening. There was open firing too. We witnessed everything in front of our eyes. There was CRPF security near the campus. Still, the students were very scared and everybody wanted to return to their home."

Shiv Sena's Manipur chief Tombi Singh also expressed his gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for providing all possible help to ensure the safe evacuation of students and even posed for pictures with them.

On Sunday, CM Shinde interacted with stranded students from the state of Manipur.

Shiv Sena released the video of Shinde talking with the students.

"The students thanked the Chief Minister for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said.

Meanwhile, Air India extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4.

Several state governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services remain suspended in Manipur in view of the ethnic clashes.

However, starting Sunday, some relaxations in curfew have been effected to enable people to purchase essential items in the violence-hit areas.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

