Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Bhayandar residents booked after clash with civic staff
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maratha activists stream into Mumbai heavy police bandobast at Airoli

Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Higher authorities ordered officers to maintain strict checks on all vehicles. The inspector suggested that protesters may have diverted their route, possibly choosing the Vashi Toll Naka instead

Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli

Police patrolling the area. Pic/Shrikant Khuperkar

Listen to this article
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
x
00:00

In the wake of ongoing Maratha activism, movement leader Jarange Patil confirmed that the agitation was continuing as planned, with supporters arriving from across Maharashtra. As a precaution, police had set up a bandobast at the Airoli Toll Naka to monitor vehicles.

In the wake of ongoing Maratha activism, movement leader Jarange Patil confirmed that the agitation was continuing as planned, with supporters arriving from across Maharashtra. As a precaution, police had set up a bandobast at the Airoli Toll Naka to monitor vehicles.

However, a senior police inspector stationed there told this correspondent that not a single vehicle linked to the activists had crossed since morning.



Despite this, higher authorities ordered officers to maintain strict checks on all vehicles. The inspector suggested that protesters may have diverted their route, possibly choosing the Vashi Toll Naka instead.


A staff member at the Airoli plaza echoed the observation, saying that while tempos and trucks continued to pass through without incident, there was no sign of any vehicles linked to the Maratha activists.

Authorities remain uncertain whether the protestors bypassed the naka altogether or deliberately altered their route to avoid checks.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maratha kranti morcha airoli maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK