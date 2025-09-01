Higher authorities ordered officers to maintain strict checks on all vehicles. The inspector suggested that protesters may have diverted their route, possibly choosing the Vashi Toll Naka instead

In the wake of ongoing Maratha activism, movement leader Jarange Patil confirmed that the agitation was continuing as planned, with supporters arriving from across Maharashtra. As a precaution, police had set up a bandobast at the Airoli Toll Naka to monitor vehicles.

However, a senior police inspector stationed there told this correspondent that not a single vehicle linked to the activists had crossed since morning.

Despite this, higher authorities ordered officers to maintain strict checks on all vehicles. The inspector suggested that protesters may have diverted their route, possibly choosing the Vashi Toll Naka instead.

A staff member at the Airoli plaza echoed the observation, saying that while tempos and trucks continued to pass through without incident, there was no sign of any vehicles linked to the Maratha activists.

Authorities remain uncertain whether the protestors bypassed the naka altogether or deliberately altered their route to avoid checks.