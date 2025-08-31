The agitation has mounted pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold talks with stakeholders

Doctors examine Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange on Day 3 of the protest on Sunday. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mumbai Police on Sunday permitted Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for another day, ANI reported. Patil, on a hunger strike for three days, is demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category and has vowed not to drink water until his demands are met.

The agitation has intensified pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee, led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, to hold talks with stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government is working on a “war footing” to resolve the issue.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has extended its support to the protest.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar suggested a constitutional amendment to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservation, a view echoed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

However, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar took a dig at Sharad Pawar, noting that leaders raising such suggestions had themselves been in government for a long time.

“Those who are speaking now have themselves been in government for a long time, so please don’t force us to get into all those things. All of them are respected and experienced leaders,” Pawar told reporters in Pune earlier.

Raut also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he should personally meet Manoj Jarange Patil.

“The entire issue of reservations falls under the purview of the Home Ministry. He should leave his ego and take responsibility,” Raut said in Mumbai.

He added that it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s responsibility to end the protest and speak directly with Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan.

Jarange Patil is pressing for the inclusion of all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which would make the community eligible for reservation benefits in government jobs and education.

Earlier, addressing supporters on Friday, Patil accused the Mahayuti government of failing to meet the community’s demands.

“If the government enters our territory, the Marathas will enter theirs. If you cause us trouble, we will cause you trouble when we come there,” he warned.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended the government’s efforts and accused the opposition of politicising the agitation.

