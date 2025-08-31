The Maratha quota protest in Mumbai entered its third day as Manoj Jarange, on a hunger strike since Friday, vowed to stop taking water from Monday. Protesters gathered at Azad Maidan, Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, and Girgaon beach, chanting slogans and staging demonstrations. Traffic disruptions and heavy crowds marked the weekend rallies

Amid the ongoing protest in Mumbai over the Maratha quota , the Manoj Jarange-led quota agitation escalated into its third day. With no early resolution in sight to the agitation, hundreds of Maratha community members have been exploring prominent locations in Mumbai, reported PTI. Jarange's supporters were seen in places such as Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, and Girgaon Sea Beach.

Amid the ongoing protest in Mumbai over the Maratha quota, the Manoj Jarange-led quota agitation escalated into its third day. With no early resolution in sight to the agitation, hundreds of Maratha community members have been exploring prominent locations in Mumbai, reported PTI. Jarange's supporters were seen in places such as Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, and Girgaon Sea Beach.

Meanwhile, Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday, has vowed that he will not even consume water from Monday as the government has not accepted his demand to include Marathas under the OBC quota.

The agitation is ongoing at Azad Maidan.

On Sunday, the turnout of the protesters in South Mumbai decreased as compared to their overwhelming presence on Friday, when thousands arrived from across Maharashtra, bringing traffic to a standstill and occupying platforms at CSMT.

Several protesters ventured to the seashore by jumping off the Marine Drive promenade, only to be apprehended by authorities, while others enjoyed the view of the seafront and captured it on their phones.

Police officers made repeated statements emphasising safety and advising the protesters not to venture into the sea at Marine Drive, PTI reported.

Several of them, wearing saffron scarves and sporadically shouting, "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha", gathered around the Gateway of India and Chowpatty. A group of young demonstrators also danced at CSMT in the afternoon.

Thousands of Maratha community members had camped around Azad Maidan the day before. While some of them cooked meals in their parked vehicles, others bathed outside. The youth danced on the road to the rhythms of the 'halgi', a traditional drum.

As the rains took a break, many more people were on the roads outside the iconic Victorian edifices of CSMT and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), bringing the traffic to a standstill on Saturday morning.

The road outside the Azad Maidan has been closed for traffic, with parked vehicles of his supporters lining both sides.

The groups of protesters shouted slogans, asserting they would not leave until the community was granted reservation in the OBC category in government jobs and education.

(With inputs from PTI)