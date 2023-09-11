Local Opposition leaders support agitation and appeal to common citizens to take part

Maratha Kranti Morcha members burn tyres on the Pune-Solapur Highway while staging a ‘rasta roko’ over the Jalna lathi-charge, in Solapur on September 6. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maratha group calls for bandh in Thane today over Jalna lathi-charge x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A bandh has been called by a Maratha outfit in Thane on September 11 Opposition parties in state have declared support for bandh called by Sakal Maratha Morcha Local leaders declared their support for the bandh

A bandh has been called by a Maratha outfit in Thane on September 11 to condemn the recent police lathi-charge against agitators in Jalna.

Local leaders from Opposition parties in the state have declared support for the ‘bandh’ called by Sakal Maratha Morcha backed by the Sambhaji Brigade. At a meeting of the Opposition parties held in Thane on Saturday, local leaders declared their support for the bandh and appealed to the citizens of Thane to participate in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city unit president Suhas Desai, his Shiv Sena (UBT) counterpart Pradeep Shinde, MNS leaders Ravindra More, Avinash Jadhav, Maratha Kranti Morcha’s city chief Ramesh Ambre and Congress’ city president Vikrant Chavan attended the meeting.

Earlier this month, an agitation seeking a reservation for the Maratha community turned violent at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, leading to several people, including dozens of police personnel, getting injured.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on a hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.

Maratha outfits have since been staging agitations in different parts of the state over various demands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever