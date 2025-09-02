Manoj Jarange declared victory for his agitation after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands

Manoj Jarange launched his indefinite hunger strike last week on Friday. File Pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday evening ended his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where he had been fasting for last 5-days.

Meanwhile, scenes of triumph and jubilation unfolded at the historic Azad Maidan and thousands of protesters, who reached Mumbai in support of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike last week, cheered for him.

