Trucks carrying onions, potatoes, grains, and masala reached Vashi market as Maratha protesters stationed themselves before heading to Azad Maidan. While families supply food and essentials, political groups also extend support. Protesters demand reservation, chanting slogans in support of Jarange Patil.

At Vashi market, tempos and trucks carrying masala, grains, onions, and potatoes from places like Shirdi began arriving last night, even as vehicles lined up along Ray Road. Maratha protesters have stationed themselves at different points in the city since the evening. Protesters Laxman Lokhande and Navnath Lokhande, who met at the Vashi bridge, said, “We will park our trucks and tempos at Vashi and take the train to Azad Maidan to raise our demands.”

Maratha protesters wait for instructions inside a truck parked at Vashi, Navi Mumbai

On Monday evening, the court directed that the agitation should be restricted to Azad Maidan, stating it was the only appropriate location for the protest. One of the protesters, Namdeo Dnyanoba, said, “This reservation is essential. I have four children. One daughter is married. For all their education, I had to sell my land. My son wants to become a Collector, and my daughter hopes to get a government job — but for that, we also need financial support. If we receive reservation benefits, it would be a great help. We came here before the Ganeshotsav began. Our family is fully supporting the cause. They are sending us bhakri, chutney, and even gas cylinders. Every day, we prepare dal and rice. People from Shegaon are helping us, and some political parties are also providing drinking water.”

A Ganesh mandal led by Shashiant Shinde, affiliated with the Rashtrapati Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has arranged for water bottles and packed food such as bhakri and chutney, stored in cotton bags within the mandal premises. Some protesters behaved rudely with this correspondent, insisting on checking his mobile phone to see what photos he had shot and asking him to go to Azad Maidan to meet their leader. They were chanting slogans like: “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” and “Jarange Patil is our God, the rest are useless.”