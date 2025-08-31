Shouting slogans against the state government, the agitators alleged that despite their peaceful protest, the authorities have failed to provide them with even basic facilities like food and drinking water

Traffic came to a halt for nearly an hour at the Vashi toll naka

More than 1000 protestors staged a rasta roko in Vashi around noon on Saturday, halting traffic for nearly an hour. Shouting slogans against the state government, the agitators alleged that despite their peaceful protest, the authorities have failed to provide them with even basic facilities like food and drinking water.

Several protestors complained of overcharging in the city. “Water bottles priced at Rs 10 were being sold for Rs 40–50, and many restaurants doubled their rates. Is this how the government expects us to survive?” asked one of the protestors. They warned they would not leave Mumbai or Navi Mumbai until their demand for reservation was addressed.

On Friday evening, social worker Santosh Kate from Ulwe had appealed to citizens to distribute water bottles to protestors camping at Atal Setu. On Saturday, the crowd there was smaller, and traffic flow was smooth after the police restricted heavy vehicles on the route, added Singh.

Shashikant Chandekar, senior PI, Vashi police, said, “We have made arrangements for parking 1000–2000 vehicles at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, CIDCO Auditorium, and two other locations to ensure Navi Mumbaikars don’t face parking issues.” Meanwhile, the protestors are demanding space at Tandel Ground in Seawoods to continue their sit-in until their demands are met.