Maratha quota protest: Marathas, Kunbis must be declared as one caste, demands Mumbai Dabbawala association chief

Updated on: 30 August,2025 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Citing Dabbawala chief's own family records from Gadad village in Khed taluka, Pune, Talekar said, "My grandfather was recorded as Maratha, while his younger brother and cousin were documented as Kunbi. This shows that even within one family, some are listed as Maratha and some as Kunbi. From this, it is clear that Marathas and Kunbis are the same"

Maratha quota protest: Marathas, Kunbis must be declared as one caste, demands Mumbai Dabbawala association chief

Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association. File Pic

Maratha quota protest: Marathas, Kunbis must be declared as one caste, demands Mumbai Dabbawala association chief
Subhash Talekar, the chief of Mumbai Dabbawala association, has reiterated his demand for the government to officially declare Marathas and Kunbis as one caste.

Subhash Talekar, the chief of Mumbai Dabbawala association, has reiterated his demand for the government to officially declare Marathas and Kunbis as one caste.

Citing his own family records from Gadad village in Khed taluka, Pune, Talekar said, “My grandfather was recorded as Maratha, while his younger brother and cousin were documented as Kunbi. This shows that even within one family, some are listed as Maratha and some as Kunbi. From this, it is clear that Marathas and Kunbis are the same.”



Talekar urged the state to issue Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, which would automatically include them in the OBC category and make them eligible for reservation benefits. He pointed out that the Nizam’s Gazette identified Marathas as Kunbis, while the Shinde Committee traced 59 lakh Kunbi records. “Both these pieces of evidence predate independence. Even the 1931 caste census counted Marathas under Kunbis. Hence, granting Marathas OBC reservation while staying within the 50 per cent cap should not be an issue,” he said.


Maratha quota stir enters Day 2 in Mumbai; Jarange warns govt not to test patience of his community

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at the historic Azad Maidan on Saturday, marking the second day of the protest. He warned the government not to test the patience of the community.

Jarange, along with thousands of supporters, endured overnight rain and muddy conditions, highlighting the lack of basic amenities at the site, including a limited water supply in the toilets.

Addressing reporters at Azad Maidan, where he began his fast on Friday, the 43-year-old activist clarified that the Marathas are not seeking reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and urged the government to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. 

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

