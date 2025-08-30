On Day 1 of his indefinite hunger strike, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange claimed that he would continue his protest from Azad Maidan until his demands are met. The Mumbai police initially granted permission for a one-day protest till 6 pm on August 29, and later allowed the stir to be extended by a day

As the deadlock between the government and Maratha protesters continues, Mumbai citizens are likely to face more trouble over the weekend, and the inconvenience may extend into next week for the office-going population and even those wishing to step out to visit prominent Ganpati mandals in South and Central Mumbai.

Addressing the crowd from Azad Maidan, Jarange said, “I had no choice but to bring our protest to Mumbai as the government kept on ignoring our demand for reservation.”

He asked how one could wind up a protest in a single day, and that too within the prescribed time limits. “The government and administration should consider my request and allow me to continue to protest uninterrupted at the same site [Azad Maidan],” Jarange stated, asking his supporters to ensure no inconvenience is caused to any Mumbai citizens. He even asked those participating in the protest to follow all instructions, including those issued by the police.

If no solution is found in the next few days, the agitation may stretch into next week, causing traffic jams and other problems for Mumbai citizens, especially with five and seven-day Ganpati immersions to happen in the coming week.

Permission granted

The Azad Maidan police on Friday allowed 5000 protesters to continue their agitation at Azad Maidan for one more day, from 9 am to 6 pm. According to the traffic police, the JJ flyover will be kept open only for Maratha protesters.

CM weighs in

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that there were some traffic disruptions on Friday, but they were immediately addressed with the help of the police and cooperation from Maratha protestors.

Fadnavis said, “Everyone has the right to protest in a democratic manner. The government is cooperating with the Maratha protesters. The latter are also cooperating with the police and government. In fact, Jarange has been asking all his followers to adhere to instructions given by the administration and police.”

Asked whether Jarange will be allowed to continue the protest, the CM said he had heard that protesters had made a fresh application for permission to extend the protest.

Stating that the ball is now in the court of administration, Fadnavis mentioned, “Everything is happening as per the court’s orders. Now it is not between the government and protesters. It is between the administration and protesters. The administration will do whatever is required as per the instructions of the court and the framework of law.”

Claiming that the first meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed for Maratha reservation had met and was studying the demands, the CM said, “While giving anything to the community, one needs to study and fit the demands in the framework of the law and constitution. Before taking any call, we will have to wait for the findings of the Shinde committee report as well. One cannot expect to get everything at one stroke. There is a process that needs to be followed. I am sure that those protesting also understand these issues very well.”

Asked about a ruling party MLA extending their support to Jarange’s demands, Fadnavis claimed that even the government thinks about the welfare of the Maratha community and stated that no other party [in the Opposition] has given the community as much as what it had received during his and the Mahayuti’s tenures.

He further explained that the ten per cent reservation given in jobs and education is still on, and many recruitments have been carried out under this quota.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government was doing its best for the community’s benefit. “We cannot take away from one community and give it to others. The government will take all measures to meet the demands of the Maratha community, but staying within the rule book.”

5000

No. of people allowed to protest at Azad Maidan

‘Some leaders are trying to gain mileage’

The chief minister slammed the Opposition for “politicising” the reservation issue and has dared the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress, to speak openly about their views on reservation. “I am realising that some Opposition leaders are trying to gain political mileage from the reservation issue. But, for us, this is not a political, but a social issue,” Fadnavis added.

Taking another dig at the Opposition, the CM claimed that some people were trying to disturb social harmony and communal peace by creating a rift between two communities (OBCs and Marathas). “Adding fuel to such issues will only backfire and burn those fanning the flames,” the chief minister stated.