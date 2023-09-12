Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has said that he will continue the hunger strike until the state government issues an official order providing reservation to the Maratha community

File photo

Listen to this article Maratha quota activist Jarange firm on continuing fast, insists on govt granting reservation to his community x 00:00

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has said that he will continue the hunger strike until the state government issues an official order providing reservation to the Maratha community.

Jarange is resolute in his hunger strike, which began on August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district in Maharashtra. Jarange is demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will continue my fast until the state government comes with an order offering reservation to the Maratha community. I would be the only protester who forced the state government to take back its faulty order. I want a permanent solution to this mess,” Jarange told reporters at the protest site in Jalna.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened an all-party meeting in Mumbai to address the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange. At the meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Jarange to end his hunger strike. In response, CM Shinde announced the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district and the suspension of three police officials involved in a lathi-charge on quota agitators earlier this month.

State minister Sandipan Bhumre and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar met with Jarange and conveyed the resolutions from the all-party meeting. Hindu leader Sambhaji Bhide also requested Jarange to end his fast. However, Jarange remains steadfast in his protest, citing the absence of a concrete decision from the state government regarding Maratha community reservations.

Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to achieving harmony and peace among all communities in Maharashtra. He urged Jarange to call off his fast, explaining that the government needs time to complete the procedure for making decisions on the quota issue.

Also read: Maharashtra: NIA announces 3 lakh rupees reward for information on Pune ISIS case suspects

A five-member panel, led by retired Judge Sandeep Shinde, has been established to determine the Standard Operating Procedure for granting caste certificates to Maratha community members, referred to as Kunbis in Nizam-era documents, allowing them to avail quota benefits under the OBC category. The committee is actively working on its task, and CM Shinde reiterated that the government has agreed to most of Jarange's demands.

While addressing the ongoing agitation, CM Shinde said, "Jarange is not making any personal demands; he is doing it for his community, but it will take some time for the (quota) issue to be resolved."

The Justice Shinde Committee has commenced its work, with a one-month deadline to submit a report on the matter. The state government is committed to addressing the concerns of the Maratha community and achieving a resolution to the quota issue.