Maratha quota activist Jarange seeks meeting with CM Shinde before ending hunger strike

Manoj Jarange, File Pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on an “indefinite hunger strike” since August 29, has called for a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before he agrees to end his fast. Jarange's demand came following a phone call conversation with CM Shinde on Tuesday night.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant met with Jarange late last night, attempting to address the activist's concerns. Earlier on Tuesday, Jarange expressed his willingness to conclude his hunger strike, which has garnered significant attention, but he insisted that he would not vacate the protest site at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district until the Maharashtra government begins issuing Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community from the Marathwada region.

In addition to this demand, Jarange also specified that he is giving the Maharashtra government one month's time to allow a state-appointed committee to prepare its report on the Maratha reservation.

Speaking to reporters late Tuesday night, Jarange stated, "I want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to come here so that I can withdraw my fast for the Maratha quota. We will subsequently continue a chain fasting along with my supporters at the same protest site."

This hunger strike has been a focal point in the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, with Jarange's determination drawing widespread attention and raising concerns about his health and well-being.

In a related development, the Maharashtra government took action on Tuesday by issuing orders to suspend Jalna district Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Khade and Ambad tehsil Sub Divisional Police Officer Mukund Aghav. These suspensions came in response to a lathicharge incident involving pro-Maratha quota agitators at Antarwali Sarati village earlier this month. The state home department issued two separate suspension orders in connection with this incident.

On September 5, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis tendered an apology on behalf of the government for the police action in Jalna against Maratha protesters demanding quota and dismissed the Opposition’s allegation that the Mantralaya ordered the lathi charge.

The statement came at a media conference addressed jointly by Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar after they met to resolve the issue.