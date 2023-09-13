Mumbai weather update: City, its suburbs to experience partly cloudy sky with light rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on September 13, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on September 13, 2023. This weather update comes after the city experienced varying levels of rainfall on the preceding day.

According to the IMD's statement, the average rainfall recorded in the Mumbai Metropolitan area from 8 am on Tuesday, September 12, to Wednesday, September 13, was as follows:

Mumbai City: 0.36 mm

Eastern Suburbs: 2.08 mm

Western Suburbs: 1.51 mm

While Mumbai City received only a minimal amount of rainfall, the eastern and western suburbs saw slightly higher precipitation levels, providing some respite from the persistent dry spell.

For September 13, 2023, the IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs indicates a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall. Residents can expect intermittent showers throughout the day, but no heavy downpours are anticipated.

Also read: Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent, says BMC

In addition to the weather forecast, the IMD has also provided information about the tide timings for the day:

High Tide:

1124 hours - 4.03 Meters

Low Tide:

1723 hours - 1.45 Meters

High Tide:

2327 hours - 3.64 Meters

Low Tide (Next Day - September 14, 2023):

0514 hours - 1.03 Meters

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra.

IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for Palghar district on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday.

For Sunday, a green alert warning has been issued for Palghar district. For the rest of the districts, there is a yellow alert with forecasts for heavy rain at isolated places.

On Monday, September 12, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai city has been reported to be at 97.06 pc, as per the BMC data.

According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the water level in Tansa is at 98.89 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 99.99 per cent of water stock is available.

In Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 97.81 per cent, Bhatsa 98.13 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 14,04,804 million litre of water on September 12, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.