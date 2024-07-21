Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange vents ire on BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Speaking to reporters, Jarange slammed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for some the latter's statements

Manoj Jarange. Pic/PTI

The hunger strike of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continued in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the second day on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

He is seeking immediate implementation of the state government's 'sage soyare' (kin by blood and marriage) notification, which will pave the way for the Maratha community to avail OBC quota benefits after getting Kunbi certificates.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange slammed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for some the latter's statements.

Darekar has been given a contract to break the Maratha movement, Jarange alleged, reported PTI.

"If they put me in jail, ensure all BJP candidates are defeated in the assembly polls. Darekar is acting on the behest of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Because of people like Darekar, the BJP will face lot of losses," he claimed, reported PTI.

Jarange said if the Maharashtra government does not pass a law recognising Marathas as Kunbis before the assembly polls, then he would campaign against the BJP and ensure its defeat, reported PTI.

Darekar had recently said Jarange's Maratha quota stir was political and was driven by personal ambition rather than community welfare.

Earlier, Jarange had suspended his indefinite fast over the reservation issue on June 13, six days after launching it, and set a deadline of one month before the government to accept the community's demands.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jarange said, "I had to launch this fast as the government did not keep its word. I will continue the strike till my death," reported PTI.

He said a crucial meeting will be held on August 29, where the Maratha community will decide whether to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, reported PTI.

During the indefinite fast, he would undertake a state-wide tour from August 7 to 13, he said.

"I will tour Maharashtra in an ambulance and address meetings. Following this, a series of meetings will be held at Antarwali Sarati from August 14 to 20 to discuss assembly polls. On August 29, if the community decides against fielding any candidate, we will not field any. But we will then work towards defeating those who oppose Maratha reservation and support them who are in its favour," he said, reported PTI.

He urged the Maratha community members to collect data on probable candidates to be fielded in the assembly polls, so that discussion can be held on them between August 14 and 20, reported PTI.

He further said the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were trying to take advantage of his agitation, reported PTI.

"The Mahayuti wants me to field 288 candidates in the elections, while the MVA hopes that I would support it instead. But I know their tricks and I will not let their plans succeed," he said, reported PTI.

He alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government launched the Ladki Bahin and "Ladka Bhau" schemes in view of the upcoming elections.

"There were several welfare schemes that were shut down in the past," he said, reported PTI.

Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of betraying the Dhangar community by failing to include them in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, and alleged that OBC leaders were trying to create discord between Marathas and OBCs.

On the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's plan to launch 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra' on the reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra, he said, "We expect that Ambedkar will support us as he is the leader of the poor and weaker sections of the society."

(With inputs from PTI)