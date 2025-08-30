Addressing reporters at Azad Maidan, where he began his fast on Friday, the 43-year-old activist clarified that the Marathas are not seeking reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and urged the government to refrain from spreading misinformation

Maratha quota stir enters Day 2 in Mumbai; Jarange warns govt not to test patience of his community

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarang e continued his indefinite hunger strike at the historic Azad Maidan on Saturday, marking the second day of the protest. He warned the government not to test the patience of the community.

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at the historic Azad Maidan on Saturday, marking the second day of the protest. He warned the government not to test the patience of the community.

Jarange, along with thousands of supporters, endured overnight rain and muddy conditions, highlighting the lack of basic amenities at the site, including limited water supply in the toilets, according to the news agency PTI.

Addressing reporters at Azad Maidan, where he began his fast on Friday, the 43-year-old activist clarified that the Marathas are not seeking reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and urged the government to refrain from spreading misinformation.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said, reported news agency PTI.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

The activist further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas.

He accused Fadnavis of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

On Friday, Fadnavis stated that the state government is optimistic about addressing the social and financial concerns of the Marathas, provided they do not involve political reservation, as per the news agency PTI.

The chief minister assured that the cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community is discussing Jarange's demands and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

The ruling Mahayuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have criticised each other over the situation in Mumbai, especially when the Ganesh festival was underway.

MVA leaders have said the government should talk to Jarange, and the only solution was for the Centre to waive the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill outside the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the surrounding areas, with the police struggling to convince protesters to clear the route.

As puddles formed at the protest venue due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the CSMT.

Many complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene, as per PTI.

In January this year, Jarange called off his hunger strike on the sixth day, after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas intervened on behalf of the state government.

It was his seventh such protest since 2023. Jarange had then announced that if the promised measures were not implemented swiftly, he would lead a major agitation in Mumbai.

