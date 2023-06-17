Marine Lines hostel warden suspended

Preliminary probe revealed negligence by the warden-led admin at Savitribai Phule women’s hostel where a student was murdered

Savitribai Phule girl’s hostel, where the incident took place at Marine Lines. Pic/Sameer Markande

Following a preliminary report from the state-appointed committee investigating the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman at Savitribai Phule women’s hostel, the warden has been suspended on Friday. The preliminary report, as highlighted by Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, has revealed negligence on the part of the warden-led hostel administration.

Patil emphasised that the government has taken this incident seriously. “Two committees were formed, one being a single-member committee led by Dr Nipun Vinayak, the state project director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), to investigate the incident at Savitribai Phule women’s hostel. The other committee, headed by myself, was tasked with conducting an audit and reviewing security at the hostels. Based on the preliminary report from Dr Vinayak’s committee, the hostel warden has been suspended,” Patil announced on Friday evening.

Following the release of the report, Patil personally visited the family of the deceased student to inform them about the report’s findings and the actions taken. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family and assured them that their son would be offered a temporary job opportunity on a contractual basis. Republican Sena leader Anandraj Ambedkar and relatives of the deceased student were present during Patil’s visit.

Patil further stated that a thorough review of security at all government hostels under the jurisdiction of the Higher and Technical Education Department would be conducted, and women security guards would be provided as a result.

This decision comes in response to the demand made by the inmates residing in the hostel. The issue was previously reported by mid-day in its June 15 edition.