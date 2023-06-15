Stunned students from the SoBo facility where a 19-year-old was raped and murdered in her room are mentally wrecked and demand immediate changes

A woman at Telang Memorial Hostel, Churchgate, on Wednesday. All 45 inmates of Savitribai Phule hostel have been moved here. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article ‘Hostel admin never took our security concerns seriously’ x 00:00

Savitribai Phule Mahila Chhatralaya had security issues in the past as well, but the administration brushed our complaints aside. None of us thought this would escalate to a point when one of us would get killed,” said a law student. Gripped by shock, fear and anger at the alleged rape and murder of a teenager on June 6, the remaining inmates have demanded full-time female security guards and functional CCTV cameras at women’s hostels across the state.



The 19-year-old student of a Bandra college was allegedly raped in her room at the Marine Drive hostel on the night of June 6 and then murdered by watchman Omprakash Kanojiya, who was later found dead. Her death revealed an alleged security breach and the administration’s oversight in protecting the women inmates.

The inmates later alleged that Kanojiya had misbehaved with others at the hostel, too. On the day of the alleged assault and murder, a group of students were studying on the fifth floor. “I went to sleep, but a few girls were awake till late for their group study in the study hall on the fifth floor. The incident took place on the fourth floor,” said a law student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanojiya, the alleged killer

“Our hostel always had issues pertaining to security and inmates had complained in the past. But the administration never took anyone seriously. They assured us that everything was fine. None of us thought the matter would escalate to this point. I am still very disturbed from her death and cannot focus on my studies,” she added.

Female guards only

A student of a south Mumbai college said they cannot trust anyone now. “The clerical employees leave after office hours, i.e. around 5 pm, leaving just a warden and the security guard. It was a security guard who raped and killed a girl. Who are we supposed to trust now? The incident has left us scarred and we fear for our safety.

“The only solution to our worries is deployment of women security guards, round the clock. This should be made mandatory for all women’s hostels across the state. There should also be functional CCTV cameras, compulsorily,” she added.

According to Nilesh Tharwani from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), they had taken up the issue of non-functioning CCTV cameras with the department of higher and technical education officials two months ago.

Savitribai Phule Mahila Chhatralaya was closed two days after the alleged rape and murder of an inmate. Pic/Sameer Markande

“The inmates had complained about an intrusion by an unidentified woman two months ago. While she was stopped and sent away, the inmates demanded to see the CCTV footage of her entry. But they found out that all CCTV cameras in the building had stopped working long ago, except the ones at the entrance,” Tharwani said.

Past horrors

A former resident of Savitribai Phule hostel also exposed years of carelessness towards the safety of the inmates. “The security guard and other male (maintenance) workers would come into our rooms uninvited, had easy access to dormitories and roamed freely on every floor. When we had complained, the warden scolded us instead, asking us to behave. The security guard often tried to get friendly with the girls in the hostel,” she said.

Moved to another hostel

Around 45 inmates, who were allowed to stay back at Savitribai Phule hostel for exams despite the order to vacate, were moved out two days after the teenager’s death.

They have been moved to Telang Memorial Hostel, also run by the government, in Churchgate. “There are CCTV cameras only at the entrance, not in the corridor. We have taken up the issue with the administration after complaints from the girls,” he added.

Another girl who moved to Telang said, “The warden and staff are not bad here, but this hostel needs CCTV cameras. I also agree with having female security guards, because the incident at Savitribai Phule hostel has shaken us all.”

‘Reviewing security’

Dr Shailendra Deolankar, director, higher education, Maharashtra government, said a committee has been formed to review the security. “Currently two committees have been formed by the state government. One committee, headed by Dr Nipun Vinayak, the state project director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), is formed to investigate the incident at Savitribai Phule hostel. The second one, headed by me, will conduct an audit and review security at the hostels. Our work is on to make a comprehensive report based on the review of security at 110 hostels across the state. We will cover grievances of hostels across the state and also suggest ways to address them. A detailed report of this review will be ready and submitted by next week.”