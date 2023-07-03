Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Cops say 14-year-old was a gaming addict and depressed; phone has been sent for analysis

Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?

Vasant Oasis at Marol in Andheri East. PIC/FLOOR ASSIST


Killing myself is the only option, or else I die suffering”. This was a 14-year-old boy’s last message to a friend before allegedly jumping off the terrace of his building in Marol. The incident occurred on June 30 at the posh Vasant Oasis. The boy was studying in the United States and had come here with his mother and sister on June 2 on vacation. He never spoke to anyone in the building,” said the watchman of the society.

