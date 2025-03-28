The campaign aims to reach 10.43 lakh children through coordinated efforts between health departments and educational institutions

Vaccination drive at a Pune school

With the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak now over, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a large-scale Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive. Launched at the beginning of the month, the campaign targets 1,98,874 children aged 1 to 10 years across multiple city zones, with an overall goal of vaccinating 10.43 lakh children. This effort aims to protect children from the life-threatening mosquito-borne disease, which continues to pose a major health risk in endemic regions.

A total of 1238 teams have been deployed for the campaign, covering 603 schools and 637 Anganwadi centres under PMC’s jurisdiction. On a single day, nearly 40,000 children received their vaccinations. As of March 24, the campaign has successfully immunised 1,98,874 children, including 96,694 boys and 1,02,180 girls. Out of the total stock of 6,79,515 vaccine doses, 2,02,032 have been used, leaving a reserve of 4,77,483 doses. Additionally, 8,00,000 auto-disable (AD) syringes were procured for the campaign, with 2,05,293 syringes already utilized and 5,94,707 still available.



A vaccine dose is administered on the left thigh of a kid

Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC’s immunisation officer, told mid-day, “The drive will continue after the schools reopen following summer vacations. Currently, due to annual exams and public holidays, school schedules are not available. The vaccine is provided free of cost.” PMC officials stressed the significance of the campaign in preventing JE outbreaks. Mobile vaccination teams have been mobilised to reach underserved areas, ensuring high participation through coordination with local schools and Anganwadi centers.

To ensure extensive coverage, PMC has called on private schools to support the vaccination drive. The Maharashtra Public Health Department issued operational guidelines for JE vaccination on February 10, 2025, to districts including Pune, Raigad, and Parbhani. Following a year-long delay, the second phase of the pilot JE vaccination drive commenced in March 2025 across these districts, as well as in municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Panvel.

In Pune, children aged 1 to 15 years make up approximately 33 per cent of the total population, an estimated 11 lakh individuals. According to immunisation norms, a single dose of 0.5 ml is administered intramuscularly—on the anterolateral aspect of the left thigh for small children and the deltoid region of the left upper arm for older children and adolescents. Under this initiative, a total of 10,43,420 children in Pune city will receive the vaccine.

To implement the vaccination drive effectively, 15 regional municipal offices have established dedicated coordination and monitoring units. Health circle officers and regional medical officers have been appointed as coordinating officers for their respective areas. The campaign includes 6692 vaccination sessions conducted across primary and secondary schools, Anganwadi centres, and other designated locations. A workforce of 522 vaccinators is executing the drive, assisted by 365 ASHA workers, 1092 Anganwadi workers, and 848 teachers.

To further promote vaccination, the IMA and IAP have been urged to encourage paediatricians and general practitioners to support the initiative. All municipal departments have been directed to coordinate efforts, as per the orders of Additional Municipal Commissioner (General) Prithviraj B.P.

Essential supplies, including vaccines, syringes, reporting formats, marker pens, hub cutters, awareness materials, and Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) kits, have been distributed from the Main Vaccination Office in Narayan Peth to maternity homes and hospitals.