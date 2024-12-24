The fire brigade classified it as a Level 2 fire due to the flammable materials present, which contributed to its rapid spread. The firefighting operation involved four fire engines, ten water jets, other machinery, and an ambulance. Civic ward teams were also present at the scene

Representation pic

Listen to this article Massive fire breaks out at Mankhurd scrap godowns, no casualties reported x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at the Mankhurd Mandala scrap godowns on Monday, spreading across an area of 1,000 by 1,000 square feet. No casualties were reported till press time. According to the Fire Brigade report, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, wooden scrap, and plastic material stored in various sections of the scrap godowns. The fire brigade classified it as a Level 2 fire due to the flammable materials present, which contributed to its rapid spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firefighting operation involved four fire engines, ten water jets, other machinery, and an ambulance. Civic ward teams were also present at the scene. To ensure a steady water supply, filling points were opened at Baiganwadi Signal Deonar, Deonar Abettor, Panjarpol filling point Chembur, and Chedda Nagar in Ghatkopar.

“The fire is spreading rapidly, so we need more water for firefighting. We have opened nearby water filling points to reduce response time,” said an official. The cause of the fire is still unknown. A fire brigade official said the rapid spread was due to the flammable material stored in the godowns. “Most of the structures are load-bearing and constructed with steel and tin, making it risky to enter them, which poses challenges during firefighting,” the official added.