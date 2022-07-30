Massive fire near Andheri Sports Complex, no casualties reported

Initially, three fire engines were sent to the spot. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level-2 fire and sent eight engines, five jumbo tankers to the spot. The police and traffic police were also present at the site. The fire fighting operation continued till late evening

Firefighters at the Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri on Friday evening. PIc/Anurag Ahire

A fire broke out near the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday evening. The fire started at a film set intalled at the Chitrakoot Ground near the sports complex. Huge smoke clouds billowed out of the spot enveloping the area. No one was injured in the incident.



The fire was confined to a 1,000-square-foot area. The fire started around 4.30 pm. Initially, three fire engines were sent to the spot. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level-2 fire and sent eight engines, five jumbo tankers to the spot. The police and traffic police were also present at the site. The fire fighting operation continued till late evening.