Matter of pride that new Parliament building will be inaugurated on Savarkar birth anniversary: Shinde-led Sena

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called the new Parliament building a "symbol of new India", and said it was a matter of pride for the state that this structure would be inaugurated on May 28, the birth anniversary of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar

It also urged the opposition parties to keep the political differences aside and attend the inauguration event instead of boycotting it.

"The government of India paid rich tributes to Veer Savarkar by deciding to inaugurate the new Parliament building on his birth anniversary," the Shiv Sena, which shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state said in a statement.

'The Shiv Sena expresses deep disappointment over the partisan behaviour of opposition parties that are boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28," it said.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have jointly announced the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". Separately, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event.

"The new Parliament building is a symbol of new India. It demonstrates the strength and stature of Indian democracy. It is a matter of great pride for the state of Maharashtra that the government of India has chosen the birth anniversary of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to inaugurate the new Parliament. This gesture honours every Maharashtrian and patriot," the Sena said.

"We urge all political parties of Maharashtra to keep their political differences aside and join this national celebration for the sake of national unity and as a tribute to Veer Savarkar," it said.

CM Shinde will represent the people of Maharashtra on May 28 in the national capital for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He will also pay tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, the party said.