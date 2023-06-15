The mini pumping station, equipped with two pumps with a capacity of 4.5 cubic meters per second, will alleviate waterlogging problems in various areas

The ongoing work of a temporary floodgate at Dharavi T Junction. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Matunga-Sion railway line to be free of waterlogging by next monsoon x 00:00

The railway line between Matunga and Sion will be free from waterlogging next year. The construction of the mini stormwater pumping station at Dharavi T Junction will be completed before the next monsoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making temporary arrangements to provide relief to parts of Dharavi and Sion.

To address waterlogging issues during heavy rain, the BMC plans to install a mini stormwater pumping station with gate pumps at Dharavi T Junction and obtain environmental and forest departments’ permission as the proposed site falls under the coastal regulation zone. Permissions from the mangrove cell of the forest department and Maharashtra coastal zone management authority have been received.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forest ministry’s permission is expected by the end of September 2023. Following the approval, construction will commence, and the pumping station will be operational before the 2024 monsoon. The mini pumping station will be equipped with two pumps with a capacity of 4.5 cubic meters per second; which will alleviate waterlogging problems in various areas.

In the interim, BMC has taken measures to prevent flooding due to high tides and heavy rain. A box drain has been constructed on Sant Rohidas Marg and Sion Bandra Link Road, near the culvert, with work nearly completed. Additionally, a temporary floodgate and three pumps, each with a capacity of 3000 cubic meters per hour, have been installed to mitigate flooding during heavy rainfall. These measures will significantly relieve the affected areas, including the railway line between Matunga and Sion, Road number 26, and Dharavi Dhobighat during the monsoon season. The BMC has also arranged for dewatering pumps on the railway line to remove rainwater.