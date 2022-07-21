Maxi cabs will kill state transport: MSRTC union

Say the mini vans will snatch more of ST's customers and revenue if legalised, and kill the already struggling state transport body

"Maxi cabs will further cut down the passengers, and kill the already struggling MSRTC,” said union leaders, who are up in arms about the state government’s move to legalise the small passenger vans on the ST routes.

The union leaders raised their objections on July 18, when they met with the committee, which the government appointed to regularise maxi cabs in rural Maharashtra. Maxi cabs are in direct competition with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), they said.

The MSRTC passenger figures have been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic, pointed out Maharashtra ST Karmachari Congress leader Shrirang Barge. “Before the pandemic, MSRTC handled about 58 lakh passengers a day with a revenue of R22 crore. Now, the figures are down to 25 lakh passengers and a revenue of R16 crore. Both the pandemic and the strikes have contributed to the massive drop,” he added.

“Maxi cabs are a direct competition to the MSRTC, as they run on ST routes, taking a large number of passengers close to depots without restrictions. All of this is illegal and has been going on for years, with no one taking action against maxi cabs. Once these are regularised, there will be further disturbance as they will do all this legally with no one to control them,” Barge said.

Maxi cabs are mini buses with 10-12 seats, which provide shuttle taxi services, mostly in satellite cities and rural districts. Though not officially permitted, a large number of these vehicles ply regularly and are heavily patronised.

Another committee member said the aspect that needs focus is, which routes should be given for maxi cabs. They should not be permitted on the existing MSRTC routes and snatch their revenue, the member added.

The state government in May formed a committee to work out a proposal for allowing 12-seater maxi cabs as public transport. It gave the panel three months to recommend fare structure, permits and its impact on MSRTC bus routes. The committee includes state Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne, RTO officers and MSRTC MD Shekhar Channe.

More meetings are scheduled in the coming days.