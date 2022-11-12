Measles outbreak: 109 cases reported this year, says BMC

Additional immunization drives are conducted by BMC to cover the dropouts
Representative image. Pic/Istock
The high-level team from Delhi which arrived in Mumbai to check on the measles outbreak visited Govandi on Saturday. According to the BMC officials, the team will be revisiting the area on Sunday again for a follow-up.
The BMC's public health department data on measles cases reported in the city, states that 109 cases have been reported so far this year in Mumbai.
The data further added, "Around 617 measles cases have been reported in Mumbai so far, of which 109 cases are reported this year. Out of these 109 cases, 84 cases were reported in the months of September and October."
As per the age-wise break up of measles cases in 2022, 27 cases are reported in age group between 0-1 year and above five years, 22 cases are reported in 1-2 year old age group and 33 cases are reported in 2-5 years old age group children.