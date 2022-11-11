Measles outbreak: High-level team to visit Govandi tomorrow

According to the public health officials, following the meeting, several measures have been planned by the civic body
Representative image. Pic/Istock
The high-level team from Delhi which arrived in Mumbai to check on the measles outbreak took a briefing from an additional chief secretary on Friday. the three-member team has planned a visit to the outbreak areas in Govandi on Saturday.
According to the public health officials, following the meeting, several measures have been planned by the civic body.
On Friday a total of 789 houses were surveyed in Rafi Nagar of which 3670 population were screened out of which 23 suspected were found with fever and rashes.
“We will be spreading awareness related to measles across the city. The three-member team will be visiting the Govandi area and a few hospitals to take the stock of the situation,” the civic official said.
Also read: Measles outbreak: BMC starts vaccination drives and door-to-door survey in Mumbai
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, said, “We have provided all the information to the visiting team. They will also check the status of immunization and why people are reluctant to take get a vaccine."
Additional immunization drives were conducted on Thursday to cover the dropouts in the whole health post area. In this camp, 110 children and 6 pregnant women were immunized. Apart from that Vitamin A is being administered to Suspects as per age for prevention of any complications.
The health workers have been instructed to conduct a door-to-door survey of 3,000 houses in Rafi Nagar, Govandi for the next 10 days.