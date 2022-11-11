×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Measles outbreak High level team to visit Govandi tomorrow

Measles outbreak: High-level team to visit Govandi tomorrow

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the public health officials, following the meeting, several measures have been planned by the civic body

Measles outbreak: High-level team to visit Govandi tomorrow

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The high-level team from Delhi which arrived in Mumbai to check on the measles outbreak took a briefing from an additional chief secretary on Friday. the three-member team has planned a visit to the outbreak areas in Govandi on Saturday.


According to the public health officials, following the meeting, several measures have been planned by the civic body.



On Friday a total of 789 houses were surveyed in Rafi Nagar of which 3670 population were screened out of which 23 suspected were found with fever and rashes.


“We will be spreading awareness related to measles across the city. The three-member team will be visiting the Govandi area and a few hospitals to take the stock of the situation,” the civic official said.

Also read: Measles outbreak: BMC starts vaccination drives and door-to-door survey in Mumbai 

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, said, “We have provided all the information to the visiting team. They will also check the status of immunization and why people are reluctant to take get a vaccine." 

Additional immunization drives were conducted on Thursday to cover the dropouts in the whole health post area. In this camp, 110 children and 6 pregnant women were immunized. Apart from that Vitamin A is being administered to Suspects as per age for prevention of any complications.

The health workers have been instructed to conduct a door-to-door survey of 3,000 houses in Rafi Nagar, Govandi for the next 10 days.

Should BMC introduce bio-tiolets across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra govandi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK