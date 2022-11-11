Mumbai: 66-year-old falls down from balcony while feeding birds, dies

On Thursday morning, a 66-year-old bird lover fell down from the first floor and died while he was feeding pigeons from his balcony
Sotta Bhavan, a three-storey building in Mulund East. Pic/Rajesh Gupta
On Thursday morning, a 66-year-old bird lover fell down from the first floor and died while he was feeding pigeons from his balcony.
The deceased was identified as Meghji Kalyanji Chandan. Like everyday chores, Chandan was feeding the birds from his balcony but he slipped and fell down from the balcony. Navghar cops have registered an Accidental Death Report.
According to the cops, on Thursday morning around 9.30 am, Chandan, a resident of Sotta Bhavan, a three-storey building in Mulund East, was feeding the birds from the balcony. He slipped and fell down. The resident heard the thud and rushed to help him. Chandan had sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Ashirwad hospital. After getting information about the incident, Navghar cops rushed to the hospital where Chandan gave a statement.
Also read: Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy is in danger'
"Around 12.30 pm-1 pm, Chandan told the cop that, while feeding he slipped and fell down. He clearly mentioned that nobody pushed him from the balcony." said a police officer from Navghar police station.
During treatment, the doctors tried to revive him but failed. He succumbed at 7.30 pm. His body was taken to a post-mortem on Friday and the primary cause of death has been reported as a head injury.
Navghar cops have registered an Accidental Death Report after taking statements from his family, ruling out any foul play in the incident.