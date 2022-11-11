×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy Constitution are in danger Aaditya Thackeray

Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy, Constitution are in danger: Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:16 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The former Maharashtra minister who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena walked with Gandhi for some time as the Congress leader's foot-march entered the state's Hingoli district

Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy, Constitution are in danger: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Shiv Sena


Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution are in peril in the country.


The former Maharashtra minister who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena walked with Gandhi for some time as the Congress leader's foot-march entered the state's Hingoli district.



"Someone today said that people with two different ideologies have come together. But working together for the country despite ideological differences itself is democracy," Aaditya told PTI over phone.


"An attempt to crush the Constitution and democracy is going on in our state and also in the country. Against this, we have come on the road. And it is a good sign for our democracy," he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thckeray) and Congress, along with the Nationalist Congress Party, are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Also read: India looks to strengthen ties with US with greater vigour: Nirmala Sitharaman

Asked what did he discuss with Gandhi during the march, Aaditya Thackeray said, "It had nothing to do with politics. But the issue of the (industrial) investments which recently went out of Maharashtra was discussed."

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently came under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and a military aircraft project of Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat.

"Rahul Gandhi has also taken up this issue in his speeches during the Yatra. Attempts are going on to suppress the voice of all those who speak out today. We talked about that too," Thackeray added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india aurangabad maharashtra aaditya thackeray rahul gandhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK