Sanjay Raut's bail exposed 'vendetta politics' of BJP govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated on: 10 November,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Raut had stepped out of jail on Wednesday after the court in Mumbai after his bail

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the BJP citing a special court order which said that the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was "illegal", and claimed that his bail had exposed the "vendetta politics" of the government.


A special court in Mumbai, while granting bail to Raut in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had said his arrest was "illegal" and was an instance of "witch-hunt."



Raut had stepped out of jail on Wednesday after the court in Mumbai after his bail.


Reacting to the development, Kharge said, "Special PMLA Court lambasts the Enforcement Directorate for illegal arrest and holds the extreme use of its power to be illegal. Shri Sanjay Raut's bail order exposes the vendetta politics of the BJP Govt."

He said "BJP has used every opportunity to target opposition leaders."

