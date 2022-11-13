Measles outbreak: Central team visits Govandi slums

Three-member team has been sent by the Central government to probe the measles outbreak in the area

The team spoke to victims’ families and visited Rajawadi hospital, on Saturday

They [doctors at Rajawadi hospital] broke two of my infant son’s teeth in an attempt to thrust down a pipe in his mouth for a medical procedure. This is how they treat children at the hospital,” said a shocked Shaheen Khan. The mother was recounting the horrors she and her 14-month-old son Fazal had to go through, when an enquiry committee visited her house in Govandi. The child died while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital.

On Saturday, a team of investigating officials, deputed by the central government visited Rafi Nagar slum in Govandi and met with families of the three kids who died within a span of 48 hours, earlier in October. Sharing horrific details about the hospital during the treatment of their children, the families demanded an investigation into alleged medical neglect and urged the government to improve healthcare infrastructure in Govandi.

On November 7, mid-day reported about three children who died on October 26 and 27. Two of them were siblings while the third, Fazal, was their cousin. In the initial BMC probe, it was found out that the children might have been infected with measles. More cases of measles were then discovered in the vicinity and a measles outbreak was declared by the authorities. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent a three- member team to Govandi to review the situation.

Also Read: Measles outbreak: 109 cases reported this year, says BMC

Abdul Rahim, who lost his two sons, three-and-a-half-year-old Hasnain, and five-year-old Noorain, was inconsolable when the team asked him about the kids’ medical history. “My children only had mild fever and some ulcers in their mouth.” Dr Viswas Chhapola, paediatrician, at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, who is part of the investigating team, explained, “There are many reasons for a fever; measles, COVID-19, dengue, malaria, etc. A doctor should be visited at the earliest to avoid complications. Immunisation against these diseases is paramount.” Rahim claimed his son was put on oxygen support. “When a worm came out of his mouth due to infection, the doctor removed the mask to take it out. But instead of putting the mask back first, he started taking pictures of the worm. It is because of their negligence that my son lost his life.”

Fazal’s mother, Shaheen also told the team, “My son had fever, and some fluid was discharging from his eyes. He got rashes later. We took him to Rajawadi Hospital. Because of their carelessness, they broke his teeth during a procedure. When I questioned them, they removed me from the ward. When I went back, Fazal was inactive. The doctors declared him dead later.

Dr Shubhangi Kulsange, deputy director, National Centre for Disease Control, who is on the team, told mid-day, “We are reviewing the situation. It is too early to comment.” The team also visited Rajawadi Hospital, Lotus Colony Health Camp and Anganwadi Centre in Govandi where immunisation activity was underway. Mumbai has recorded 109 confirmed cases of measles since January.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal