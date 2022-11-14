Measles outbreak: Govandi citizens send legal notice to Maharashtra govt

×
Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Govandi, Deonar locals say highly polluted air is to blame for their low immunity and recent deaths

The three-member team deputed by the Centre at Govandi, on Saturday


As Mumbai witnessed a three-fold spike in measles cases, residents of M East ward, which is the most hit, have sent a legal notice to the state health minister. They alleged that persistently high air pollution in the area weakens their immune system, making them vulnerable to viral diseases. They asked the government to take measures to curb the spread of the disease and check air pollution, failing which they will move the court. 

