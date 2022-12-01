Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination

While this will boost immunisation against measles, the BMC feels this might help create confidence among the people that it is concerned about their children’s safety

The vaccines are being administered for free

The parents of children due for measles vaccination, will get a call from BMC personnel a day before their jab, as a reminder. The additional municipal commissioner (AMC), health has directed civic personnel to do so, to boost immunisation.

The eastern suburbs are reeling in the measles crisis. So far five wards in the eastern suburbs have reported outbreaks and compared to the city and western suburbs, it has 142 cases. These include L (Kurla) - 7 outbreaks and 49 cases; M-East (Govandi) - 7 outbreaks and 71 cases; M- West ward (Chembur) - 3 outbreaks and 11 cases; S ward (Bhandup) - 1 outbreak and 6 case and N ward (Ghatkopar) - 1 outbreak and 5 cases.

More camps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also start additional immunisation camps from Thursday as per the central government’s direction. On Wednesday, AMC Sanjeev Kumar visited M-West ward to review the situation.

A senior official from BMC said, “Until now our health workers used to go door-to-door and inform parents to visit the health post or the nearest vaccination camp for immunisation. But the AMC has asked the local ward officials to call parents one day before immunisation, apart from their routine visit. This move might help create confidence among the people that the BMC is concerned about their children’s safety.”

Speaking to mid-day, AMC Kumar said, “Direction has been given to put more emphasis on immunisation. More beneficiaries must visit the vaccination sessions. Our health workers usually visit homes and inform people about the vaccination camps. But now I have asked them to call the parents of the kids one day before camp. Calling parents one day before will also help them plan and come accordingly.”

Many suspected cases

On Wednesday the total count of measles cases reached 323. There have been a total of 15 deaths reported so far due to measles, including three out of Mumbai. There are 4,272 suspected cases so far. Out of 330 beds reserved for measles patients across Mumbai 117 beds are occupied.

A total of 1,55,131 children in the age group 9 months to 5 years will be given additional dose of the MR vaccine (special dose) in 40 health posts. A total of 3,569 children in the age group 6 months to 9 months will be vaccinated in 14 health posts, where the measles cases in the age group of less than 9 months - about 10% - will be given the additional dose of MR vaccine.

