Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now

As per BMC officials, cases are low now, but in winter there are chances of it spreading, so people must be alert

Representation pic

Measles cases are spreading across Mumbai. Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill, Grant Road and Mulund have also now recorded measles cases, apart from the other wards that already have them across the city. Mulund and Malabar Hill are non-slum areas. Until now, most of the cases were reported from slum areas but now new cases are popping up in non-slum areas or close to them. As per BMC officials, cases are low now, but in winter there are chances of it spreading, so people must be alert.

At least six wards in the city have reported outbreaks that are the highest compared to eastern and western suburbs. After A ward (Colaba, Cuffe parade) which reported six cases, now cases are seen in D ward (Malabar, Grant Road) which reported four and the non-slum T ward (Mulund) which had reported one case of measles. According to senior officials from T ward, there are now two confirmed cases and two suspected measles patients have been found in non-slum areas in the ward. According to BMC officials, the one-year-old girl, a resident of Andheri W detected with measles who died recently, was living in a non-slum complex in Andheri and had been admitted to a private hospital for the past two months due to a heart ailment.

A senior official of the health department of B-ward said two measles patients have been found there. One in Asha Sadan Orphanage and the other in Wadi Bunder Complex. A 9-year-old child has been found with measles in Asha Sadan and has been isolated. The official said that more suspected patients are being found in slums of Wadi Bunder. Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “There is a gradual rise in measles cases. Parents have to stay alert and get their children immunised.”

Another child dies

On Tuesday, a 5-month-old child, a resident of Wadala, lost his life due to measles. He was not immunised. The total case count in Mumbai has gone to 308 and the total death count is 15 (including 3 in MMR). Currently, 110 patients with measles are in hospitals across the city.

