Mumbai: Winter onset may bring more measles cases in city

Doctors warn people to be alert; cases now being reported from non-slum areas

Measles cases are spreading across Mumbai. Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill, Grant Road and Mulund have also now recorded measles cases, apart from the other wards that already have them across the city. Mulund and Malabar Hill are non-slum areas. Until now, most of the cases were reported from slum areas but now new cases are popping up in non-slum areas or close to them. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, cases are low now, but in winter there are chances of them spreading, so people must be alert.

At least 6 wards in the city have reported outbreaks that are the highest compared to eastern and western suburbs. After A ward (Colaba, Cuffe parade) which reported six cases, now cases are seen in D ward (Malabar, Grant Road) which reported four and the non-slum T ward (Mulund) which had reported one case of measles. According to senior officials from T ward, there are now two confirmed cases and two suspected measles patients have been found in non-slum areas in the ward.

According to BMC officials, the one-year-old girl, a resident of Andheri west detected with measles who died recently, was living in a non-slum complex in Andheri and had been admitted to a private hospital for the past two months due to a heart ailment.

A senior official of the health department of B-ward said two confirmed measles patients have been found there. One in Asha Sadan Orphanage and the other in Wadi Bunder Complex. A 9-year-old child has been found suffering from measles in Asha Sadan and has been isolated. The official said that more suspected patients of measles are being found in the slums of Wadi Bunder. The samples have been sent to the lab for examination.

Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, "There is a gradual rise in measles cases. In winter the cases of measles rise. There is a chance of further spread of the infection then. So we are keeping an eye on suspected patients, and door-to-door screening is on. We have also informed all doctors to notify the BMC if they come across measles cases. Parents have to stay alert and if their children are not immunised, then they must visit the nearest health post for the same."

Another child dies

On Tuesday, a 5-month-old child, a resident of Wadala, lost his life due to measles. He was not immunised. The total case count in Mumbai has gone to 308 and the total death count is 15 (including 3 in MMR). Currently, 110 patients with measles are in hospitals across the city.

Affected wards and number of cases

A (Colaba - Cuffe Parade) - 6

B (Sandhurst Road ) - 2

D (Malabar Hill- Grant Road)- 4

E (Byculla) - 10

F- North (Wadala) – 13

G-North (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga) -4

G- South (Worli) – 11

H-East (Bandra-East) – 15

K-East (Andheri-East) -10

K-West (Andheri-West) – 6

P- North (Malad) – 22

R- South (Kandivli) – 2

L (Kurla) - 44

M-East (Govandi) – 71

M- West (Chembur) – 11

S (Bhandup)- 6

L (Mulund) -1

Cases found till November 28

