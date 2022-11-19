×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Mild tremor felt in some villages in Latur district; none hurt
Veteran actor Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest
Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden days, says Guv Koshyari
Maha: Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Walkar's hometown
Navlakha released from jail, taken to Navi Mumbai premises for house arrest
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Measles outbreak Mumbai records eight new cases

Measles outbreak: Mumbai records eight new cases

Updated on: 19 November,2022 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Three confirmed cases each were reported from M/E ward (Govandi), H/E ward (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz)

Measles outbreak: Mumbai records eight new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai reported eight new confirmed cases of measles, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


Three confirmed cases each were reported from M/E ward (Govandi), H/E ward (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz).



Other wards - G/South (Worli) and S (Bhandup) wards reported single cases.


Also Read: Man found dead with wounds in car on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A and second dose of measles vaccine after 24 hours," BMC release said.

"In view of measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children between the ages of 9 months to 5 years," the civic body appealed.

(with inputs from PTI)

Are you worried about pollution damaging your skin?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK