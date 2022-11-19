Measles outbreak: Mumbai records eight new cases

Three confirmed cases each were reported from M/E ward (Govandi), H/E ward (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz)
On Saturday, Mumbai reported eight new confirmed cases of measles, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Three confirmed cases each were reported from M/E ward (Govandi), H/E ward (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz).
Other wards - G/South (Worli) and S (Bhandup) wards reported single cases.
"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A and second dose of measles vaccine after 24 hours," BMC release said.
"In view of measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children between the ages of 9 months to 5 years," the civic body appealed.
