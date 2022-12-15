Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mehrauli killing DNA reports confirms Shraddha Walkars bones found in forest

Mehrauli killing: DNA reports confirms Shraddha Walkar's bones found in forest

Updated on: 15 December,2022 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

So far, the Delhi police’s case was dependent on circumstantial evidence but the matching of DNA with the bones is going to play a very crucial role to secure a maximum conviction in the case

Mehrauli killing: DNA reports confirms Shraddha Walkar's bones found in forest

Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonwala, accused


In a major breakthrough to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police’s SIT has received DNA forensic report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) which confirmed that the bones found inside Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha.


The officials have now confirmed that Shraddha has been killed by matching the DNA of bones found in the Mehrauli forest with Shraddha's father's DNA samples.



Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape


So far, the Delhi police’s case was dependent on circumstantial evidence but the matching of DNA with the bones is going to play a very crucial role to secure a maximum conviction in the case.

”There is much evidence against accused Aftab Poonawala and the matching of DNA is going to be one of our strong pieces of evidence against him as the bones were recovered from the forest based on his interrogation,” an officer of Delhi police said.

Apart, from the DNA report, the Delhi police have also received Poonawala’s polygraph test report from Rohini FSL.

”A detailed report has been submitted to Delhi police,” Sanjeev Gupta, assistant director, FSL Rohini told mid-day.

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Shraddha Walkar murder Aftab Poonawala delhi police india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK