Mehrauli killing: DNA reports confirms Shraddha Walkar's bones found in forest

So far, the Delhi police’s case was dependent on circumstantial evidence but the matching of DNA with the bones is going to play a very crucial role to secure a maximum conviction in the case
Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonwala, accused
In a major breakthrough to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police’s SIT has received DNA forensic report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) which confirmed that the bones found inside Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha.
The officials have now confirmed that Shraddha has been killed by matching the DNA of bones found in the Mehrauli forest with Shraddha's father's DNA samples.
”There is much evidence against accused Aftab Poonawala and the matching of DNA is going to be one of our strong pieces of evidence against him as the bones were recovered from the forest based on his interrogation,” an officer of Delhi police said.
Apart, from the DNA report, the Delhi police have also received Poonawala’s polygraph test report from Rohini FSL.
”A detailed report has been submitted to Delhi police,” Sanjeev Gupta, assistant director, FSL Rohini told mid-day.