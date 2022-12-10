Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mehrauli murder case Hang the monster says Shraddha Walkars father

Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Premium

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Breaking his silence for the first time, Vikas Walkar demands death penalty for Aftab Poonawala, wants his family’s role probed, blames local cops for his daughter’s death, and seeks regulation for dating apps

Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha, at a press conference on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Speaking to the media for the first time about his daughter’s gruesome murder by her live-in partner, Vikas Walkar demanded death penalty for Aftab Poonawala and restrictions on dating apps, as Shraddha had met him through one. He wants the police to probe whether Aftab’s family was involved in Shraddha’s murder.

Shraddha Walkar murder Aftab Poonawala bharatiya janata party kirit somaiya mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK